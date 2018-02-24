Results: Te Kāhui Maunga - Aotea Kapa Haka Regionals 2018

Nine kapa haka teams from the Aotea region performed on stage at Ratana Pā today, all vying for a chance to represent their region at Te Matatini, in Te Whanganui-a-tara (Wellington) next year.

The groups who performed (in order) were:

Ngā Pakeke o Ratana

Aotea Ūtanganui

Taranaki Whānui

Taranaki ki te Tonga

Te Taikura o te AwaTupua

Tūtū Kaa'ika

Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Te Matapihi

Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

The full results are:

Non Aggregate - Best Taikura Award

Taranaki ki te Tonga

Non Aggregate - Te Reo-ā-Tuhi

1. Te Matapihi

2. Ngā Purapura o te Taihāuauru

3. Aotea Ūtanganui

Non Aggregate - WAIATA TIRA

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

2. Te Matapihi

3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - KAKAHU

1. Te Matapihi

2. Aotea Ūtanganui

3. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

Non Aggregate - Manukura Wahine

1. equal Te Matapihi, Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Manukura Tāne

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

2. Te Matapihi

3. Aotea Ūtanganui

Non Aggregate - Waita-ā-Ringa composition

1. Te Matapihi

2. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Te Titonga hōu o te mōteatea

Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Te Titonga hōu Poi

1. Aotea Ūtanganui

2 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Titonga hōu Haka

1. Te Matapihi

2. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Best original composition

1. Te Matapihi

2. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

3. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

Aggregate – WHAKAEKE

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

2 equal. Te Matapihi, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate – MŌTEATEA

1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Te Matapihi

3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate - WAIATA-Ā-RINGA

1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

3. Te Matapihi

Aggregate – POI

1. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

2. Te Matapihi

3.Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

Aggregate – HAKA

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

2. Te Matapihi

3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate – WHAKAWĀTEA

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

2. Te Matapihi

3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate – TE REO

1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Te Matapihi

3.Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aotea teams advancing to Te Matatini 2019 are:

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

2. Te Matapihi

3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru