Results: Te Kāhui Maunga - Aotea Kapa Haka Regionals 2018

Nine kapa haka teams from the Aotea region performed on stage at Ratana Pā today, all vying for a chance to represent their region at Te Matatini, in Te Whanganui-a-tara (Wellington) next year.
The groups who performed (in order) were:
Ngā Pakeke o Ratana
Aotea Ūtanganui
Taranaki Whānui
Taranaki ki te Tonga
Te Taikura o te AwaTupua
Tūtū Kaa'ika
Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Te Matapihi
Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
The full results are:
Non Aggregate - Best Taikura Award
Taranaki ki te Tonga
Non Aggregate - Te Reo-ā-Tuhi
1. Te Matapihi
2. Ngā Purapura o te Taihāuauru
3. Aotea Ūtanganui
Non Aggregate - WAIATA TIRA
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Non Aggregate - KAKAHU
1. Te Matapihi
2. Aotea Ūtanganui
3. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
Non Aggregate - Manukura Wahine
1. equal Te Matapihi, Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Non Aggregate - Manukura Tāne
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Aotea Ūtanganui
Non Aggregate - Waita-ā-Ringa composition
1. Te Matapihi
2. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Non Aggregate - Te Titonga hōu o te mōteatea
Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Non Aggregate - Te Titonga hōu Poi
1. Aotea Ūtanganui
2 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Non Aggregate - Titonga hōu Haka
1. Te Matapihi
2. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Non Aggregate - Best original composition
1. Te Matapihi
2. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
3. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
Aggregate – WHAKAEKE
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2 equal. Te Matapihi, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Aggregate – MŌTEATEA
1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Aggregate - WAIATA-Ā-RINGA
1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
3. Te Matapihi
Aggregate – POI
1. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
2. Te Matapihi
3.Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
Aggregate – HAKA
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Aggregate – WHAKAWĀTEA
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Aggregate – TE REO
1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Te Matapihi
3.Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Aotea teams advancing to Te Matatini 2019 are:
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru