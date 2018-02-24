Topics: Kapa Haka, Te Matatini

Results: Te Kāhui Maunga - Aotea Kapa Haka Regionals 2018

By Leah Te Whata , Regan Paranihi
  • North Island: West Coast

Nine kapa haka teams from the Aotea region performed on stage at Ratana Pā today, all vying for a chance to represent their region at Te Matatini, in Te Whanganui-a-tara (Wellington) next year.

The groups who performed (in order) were:

Ngā Pakeke o Ratana
Aotea Ūtanganui
Taranaki Whānui
Taranaki ki te Tonga
Te Taikura o te AwaTupua
Tūtū Kaa'ika
Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
Te Matapihi
Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

The full results are:

Non Aggregate - Best Taikura Award
Taranaki ki te Tonga

Non Aggregate - Te Reo-ā-Tuhi

1. Te Matapihi
2. Ngā Purapura o te Taihāuauru
3. Aotea Ūtanganui

Non Aggregate - WAIATA TIRA

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - KAKAHU

1. Te Matapihi
2. Aotea Ūtanganui
3. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

Non Aggregate - Manukura Wahine

1. equal Te Matapihi, Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Manukura Tāne

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Aotea Ūtanganui

Non Aggregate - Waita-ā-Ringa composition

1. Te Matapihi
2. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Te Titonga hōu o te mōteatea

Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Te Titonga hōu Poi

1. Aotea Ūtanganui
2 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Nga Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Titonga hōu Haka

1. Te Matapihi
2. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Non Aggregate - Best original composition

1. Te Matapihi
2. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
3. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

Aggregate – WHAKAEKE

1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2 equal. Te Matapihi, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate – MŌTEATEA
1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate - WAIATA-Ā-RINGA

1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
3. Te Matapihi

Aggregate – POI
1. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru
2. Te Matapihi
3.Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana

Aggregate – HAKA
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate – WHAKAWĀTEA
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aggregate – TE REO

1 equal. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Te Matapihi
3.Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

Aotea teams advancing to Te Matatini 2019 are:
1. Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana
2. Te Matapihi
3. Ngā Purapura o te Taihauāuru

