Residents told they may never be able to return to homes

Over 2000 people around the Bay of Plenty remain cut off as the region remains inundated with floodwaters. The district is now into its second day of a state of emergency and authorities say people are still stuck in their homes in isolated communities.

Some local residents have been told that they'll never be able to go back to their homes.

Te Patutātahi resident Sophie Tuhaka says, "We walked out with nothing, hoping no one has stolen anything out of my house."

The Eastern Bay of Plenty is still in clean up mode. And it's still not known when families will be able to return to their homes.

Edgecumbe has been cordoned off by Police. The cordon will remain in place overnight. Most roads were opened today, but Te Whāiti and Ruatahuna are still isolated with major damage to the roads.