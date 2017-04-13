Residents in coastal BOP areas urged to prepare for impact of cyclone

Bay of Plenty Civil Defence is urging all coastal Bay of Plenty residents to be prepared for the impact of Cyclone Cook. To assist whānau, they have provided a checklist of steps residents can take over the next few hours.

Make arrangements for where you and your family, including pets, will go to if you have to evacuate

Plan how to contact each other and ensure all phones are fully charged

Have your Getaway Kit ready: make sure it includes warm clothing, water and food for three days, any medication, basic first aid supplies and important documents

Prepare your vehicle by ensuring it has sufficient fuel

Prepare for high winds: secure or move indoors any outdoor furniture

If you have stock, move them to higher ground

Sign up for Bay of Plenty Civil Defence text alerts. See how at www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz. You can also follow www.facebook.com/bopcivildefence for updates.

Monitor your property and if you are worried, act upon it and leave – don’t wait for official warnings

If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately and do not return home until you are advised by authorities

Regular updates will be provided on the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management’s website and Facebook page.

Below is a list of relevant radio frequencies whānau are being urged to listen to within the next few hours.

Rotorua:

National Radio 101.5 FM & 1188 AM

Newstalk ZB 747 AM

The Hits 97.5 FM & 90.9 FM

More FM 95.9 FM

Radio Live 95.1 FM​

Tauranga & Western Bay​:

National Radio 101.0 FM & 819 AM

Newstalk ZB 90.2FM & 1008 AM

The Hits 90.5 FM

More FM 93.4 FM

Radio Live 1107 AM

Te Puke:

1XX 89.0 FM & 1242 AM

Whakatāne:

National Radio 101.7 FM

Classic Hits 90.5 FM

Radio Live 92.1 FM

1XX 90.5 FM

Edgecumbe, Ōpōtiki & Kawerau:

1XX 90.5 FM

Ōhope Beach:

1XX 92.9 FM