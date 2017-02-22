Rereātea @Te Matatini 2017

Rereātea comes to you live from Mclean Park in Napier this morning as the world's elite kapa haka teams arrive for the powhiri to open Te Matatini 2017. The welcoming ceremony will include a kaiwero specialist team, a massive welcoming crew and a paepae full of expert orators. Join Wikitōria Day and Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne as they bring you the latest news and what to expect over the coming hours and days. Read more here.