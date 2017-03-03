Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 3 March 2017

Online reporters, Wikitoria Day and Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne bring you today's latest news direct from the Māori Television newsroom. We also bring you some of the biggest online stories online.

In today's news:

* Education Minister Hekia Parata has announced Auckland, Tauranga and Canterbury will each see a new primary school opening their doors for students in 2019.

* Te Mātāwai will spend ten million dollars on growing the Māori language and the board's new CEO Te Atarangi Whiu says the first million dollars will go towards research on how they will revitalise te reo Māori.