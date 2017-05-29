Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 29 May 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The remains of Moriori and and Māori ancestors have been returned to NZ with the support of the city in Bremen in Germany. The Mayor of Bremen says possession of the collection contravenes human dignity and made an apology to Māori. A delegation from Te Papa museum travelled to Germany to return the ancestors back to NZ.

An open letter to Government signed by more than 500 principals is calling for funding needed to pay support staff and teacher aides.

According to NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Lynda Stuart it is an unprecedented show of solidarity for support staff who do integral work for children.