Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 29 August 2017

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Green Party today announced that in government, it will create Aotearoa’s largest marine mammal sanctuary to protect a blue whale feeding ground from destructive activities such as seabed mining off the Taranaki coast.

Election Aotearoa will broadcast its second debate between candidates vying for the Māori seats tonight at 8pm on Māori Television.

Public hospitals like Middlemore in South Auckland have been running at full capacity this winter with up to 400 incoming patients seen in one night. There are fears the problem will continue even after the winter months end.

