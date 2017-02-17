Topic: Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 February 2017

By Online News
  • Auckland

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.  

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

* More resources are arriving from overseas to assist efforts to battle the fires in Christchurch.

Fifteen crew from the United States Coast Guard are assisting and a Hercules is due to arrive today from Australia with fire retardant.

A further 31 police officers are also due to arrive in Christchurch today.

* The countdown is on to Te Matatini 2017. Tonight on Te Kāea's Matatini special, He Amorangi, we profile Sophie Williams, performer of the Te Arawa rōpū Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao.

