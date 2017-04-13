Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 13 April 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day:

- 137 schools and 133 Early Childhood centres are closed as Cyclone Cook sets to lash New Zealand.

-With Cyclone Cook fast approaching, alerts have been put in place by the Civil Defence advising residents in Thames-Coromandel to prepare for the worst. Cyclone Cook is estimated to make landfall over the district this afternoon at around midday.

-Motorists are being advised by the NZ Transport Agency to plan ahead now for the possible closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge if wind levels become strong later today.