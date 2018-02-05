Rereātea - Midday News 5 February

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

This morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was welcomed to Te Whare Rūnanga at the Treaty Grounds. She is first Prime Minister who has been allowed to deliver her speech from the verandah of the whare.

Te Kāea reporter Heta Gardiner spoke to some former MPs and the general public about the welcome for the Prime Minister.

Also, for the first time in years, a free public hāngi is being provided at the Upper Treaty Grounds and will take place after the Prime Minister's arrival.