Rereātea - Midday News 27 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Ministry of Education has received more than 400 notifications of physical restraint in schools in the first three months of mandatory reporting.

Māori and Pasifika patients living with HIV now have access to a new online tool to help them better communicate with healthcare providers.

