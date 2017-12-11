Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News 11 December

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day
  • Auckland

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Ten Māori entrepreneurs have been selected to work with some of the country's most prominent business leaders.

And the All Black Sevens have beaten Argentina 38 to 14 this morning- celebrating their first tournament victory in almost two years.

For these stories and more follow us on FacebookTwitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

