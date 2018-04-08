Repetition key to Ford's Comm Games success

She’s spent months honing her technique in preparation for this her second Commonwealth Games, and now Tainui’s Tayla Ford is confident she has what it takes to better her chances at a gold medal. Rereātea caught up with the talented 24-year-old ahead of her first match.

It’s repetition that Ford claims, contributes to her success, and Ford, who brought home bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games knows that accuracy is key.

Brought up in the South Island, she comes from a family of athletes, whom she credits not only for her success, but also for her genetics.

Ana Moceyawa (More-the-awa) of Fiji will compete in her first Commonwealth Games. She says Ford is in inspiration to her and the many other female wrestlers.

Ford will hit the mat in the Freestyle 62kg event later this week.