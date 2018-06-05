Remembrance trees planted at Hukarere Girls College

Associate Forestry Minister Meka Whaitiri planted trees at Hukarere Girls College today, in celebration of Matariki Tū Rākau and as part of the government's One Billion Trees programme.

Matariki Tū Rākau is a remembrance tree planting programme for those who have served and continue to serve in the New Zealand Defence Force.

It is part of a series of initiatives marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Whaitiri says the tree planting ceremony at Hukarere is an opportunity to recognise the new role of forestry in New Zealand, which will provide new job opportunities for people in the area.

“The ceremony also acknowledges the lasting legacy of leadership the Māori Battalion provided within the Defence Forces and for us all," she says.

Communities will be able to plant trees on public and reserve land during Matariki this year and onwards, with 350,000 trees to be planted.