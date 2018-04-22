Reggae band responds to domestic abuse allegations

NZ reggae band Tomorrow People have responded to allegations involving one of their band members.

A woman posted on Facebook yesterday alleging an incident of domestic violence. The post has since been taken down.

The band released a statement this evening, saying it was a huge shock to them all and they are coming to terms with it.

In a post on their Facebook page, it said: “Please note that this matter is being dealt with through the appropriate channels”.

It went on to say the popular reggae band does not condone domestic violence.

Māori Television contacted the woman who made the post who said she was not up to talking about the issue.