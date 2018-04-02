A record-breaking weekend for Dunedin

It was the biggest weekend ever for Dunedin locals as Ed Sheeran pulled in over 60,000 fans to the city.

Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull says he is pleased with the outcome of the weekend and claims it to be the biggest weekend in the history of the city.

“We’re really pleased with how well everything went overall. As well as the concerts themselves, there were many varied events on so everyone, both locals and visitors had a chance to celebrate and be entertained”.

He also adds how delighted he is with the teamwork that took place between the different organisations, groups, and business to make it a safe and special time for the people visiting Dunedin over the Easter period.

The local economy managed to rack up $34mil over the long weekend as the visitors poured in.

Dunedin City Council General Manager Community Services Simon Pickford says he is also very pleased that all the planning and preparations paid off.

“The huge number of visitors in the city was always going to put pressure on our traffic network, but overall people understood there would be delays and made allowances. We were delighted with the number of concertgoers who left their cars at home and used the buses and free stadium shuttles or took the walking route. The popularity of initiatives such as the train between Mosgiel and Dunedin was great to see”.