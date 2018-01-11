Rebel SoulJahz return to Aotearoa for East Coast Vibes Festival

Reggae band Rebel SoulJahz has returned to Aotearoa to perform at the East Coast Vibes festival in Gisborne this Saturday.

The band, hailing from the urban streets of Waipahu, Hawai'i, says they’re excited to visit some of their favourite spots in Aotearoa.

“We’re stoked. We’re ready. This is like our second home.

“Your guys' vibe is just like ours back in Hawai'i,” the band says.

Accompanying them is Filipino-American Singer Eli Mac who says she’s ‘excited and thankful’ to be visiting and performing in Aotearoa for the first time.

Before Rebel SoulJahz reaches Gisborne they will be performing on Friday night in Auckland, with the support of Kiwi artists Swiss, DJ Noiz, Donnell Lewis, Kennyon Brown and DJ Bounce.

Since the band's inception in 2006 Rebel SoulJahz have performed several number one hits including Nothing to Hide, The One, Play me like a Fool and Ms. Beautiful.

The group says they are working on a fifth album to be released in coming months.

“It’s a lot different because we’re so much more mature now. We’re writing more things about life and what more people can relate to instead of just love.”

The group says the name of the album is a secret for now and they’re still choosing what songs to include on the album.

The four members have travelled to over 18 countries with headline performances to more than 15,000 people.

After East Coast Vibes Rebel SoulJahz will continue their tour in America, performing at major cities including Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Seattle.

Te Kāea will have more on their tour tomorrow.