The reality of rural voting in Mahia

New Zealanders living overseas can now cast their votes, but what about the ones living here at home?

We head to rural New Zealand to the coastal area of Mahia to see what they think about the up and coming election.

"A lot of our people aren't sitting at home or in particular watching the news about politics," says local school teacher Arna Whaanga.

Mahia comes under the Wairoa District Council and the district has 90.4% of eligible voters enrolled but getting locals interested in politics can sometimes be tough.

"It's hard to believe politicians because of that stigma that's attached to them. As Māori, we grow up feeling like a minority, not feeling, we are and we're treated like that. So why would we even want to vote? We're not heard," says Ms Whaanga.

"I think it's the whole thing of understanding the voting process right through to what are they [locals] going to get out of it at the end," says Mahia local Grace Ormond.

Creating employment is high on the list through business opportunities, "Set our young people up to be able to go into business wherever that may be," says Ms Ormond.

Protecting the local environment is also important along with education, "Whether that be in school, or general or things like trusteeship. Where's the governance structure and the training for that so we can be global with our whare."

With a population of over 700 people a total of 95 votes were cast in Mahia itself at the 2014 election.