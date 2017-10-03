Rangitaiki River review findings released today

The Independent Review Panel has completed the report for the Rangitaiki River and the circumstances that led to the breach of a flood wall and associated flooding through the town of Edgecumbe on Thursday 6th April 2017.

The town was inundated by extensive flood waters and many houses were destroyed.

The panel's chairman, Sir Michael Cullen, will release the report this afternoon in Whakatāne.

Some families were able to go back to their rebuilt homes this month and the hope is that by Christmas the remaining families will be able to do the same.