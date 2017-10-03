Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rangitaiki River review findings released today

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

The Independent Review Panel has completed the report for the Rangitaiki River and the circumstances that led to the breach of a flood wall and associated flooding through the town of Edgecumbe on Thursday 6th April 2017.

The town was inundated by extensive flood waters and many houses were destroyed.

The panel's chairman, Sir Michael Cullen, will release the report this afternoon in Whakatāne.

Some families were able to go back to their rebuilt homes this month and the hope is that by Christmas the remaining families will be able to do the same.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community