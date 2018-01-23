Rangatahi broadcast Ratana celebrations for the first time

For the first time, Ratana youth are producing their own live coverage of Ratana celebrations. They want to provide a youth perspective and encourage more participation online and on the ground.

The voice of Ratana youth being broadcast to the world for the very first time.

Ratana youth broadcaster Chaeli Manuel says "It's exciting and it's a big deal to broadcast on radio and online and in Māori to the world."

The team of 12 youth have taken it upon themselves to bring a youth perspective to the event, live streaming through the Ratana Rangatahi Village Facebook page and live on Awa FM.

Ratana youth broadcaster Hamiora Renata says "We want to show the world the vibe and atmosphere at Ratana so eventually those watching on their cellphones will come and experience it themselves."

Chaeli says "We will continue to broadcast so the church continues on with its purpose."

In 2013 church numbers stood at approximately 40,000 but only 5000 attend Ratana every year. The online platform is a way the church can include members who cannot attend.

Chaeli says “don’t sit by and only watch it on Facebook. Come down and get amongst it and be part of the atmosphere.”

Hamiora says "each year we will continue to celebrate Tahupōtiki and Ratana, year after year. It will never die."

The group could have their biggest star on tomorrow with plans to interview the woman of the moment, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.