Ramping up patrol on Ninety Mile Beach to protect Toheroa

Te Oneroa ā Tohe locals and the Ministry for Primary Industry's will be ramping up patrols of the beach in an effort to protect Toheroa.

Two men have been fined $500 after they were caught illegally taking more than 40 of the rare shellfish.

The Ministry says, the incident is extremely disappointing as the shellfish are just starting to re-establish themselves in the area.

They say they'll be taking a zero tolerance approach to any further breaches.

And anyone caught with over 50 of them illegally can face prosecution and a maximum fine of up to $20,000