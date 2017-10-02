Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Ramping up patrol on Ninety Mile Beach to protect Toheroa

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Northland

Te Oneroa ā Tohe locals and the Ministry for Primary Industry's will be ramping up patrols of the beach in an effort to protect Toheroa.

Two men have been fined $500 after they were caught illegally taking more than 40 of the rare shellfish.

The Ministry says, the incident is extremely disappointing as the shellfish are just starting to re-establish themselves in the area.

They say they'll be taking a zero tolerance approach to any further breaches.

And anyone caught with over 50 of them illegally can face prosecution and a maximum fine of up to $20,000

