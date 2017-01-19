Rain or shine: Beatboxer is doing it for the kids

He’s a six time NZ beat box champion and a world record holder. But for King Homeboy (Te Atiawa), helping the tamariki of Aotearoa is his most recent goal.

He’s using his talent to raise money for KidsCan, a charity helping children in low decile schools and he's spending 100 days and nights basking on Auckland's Queen St. Even the rain can’t stop his crusade.

“You don't see the All Blacks not having a rugby game because it's raining, or you don't see Superman flying away because it's raining. So just because it's raining doesn't mean I will stop,” he says.

