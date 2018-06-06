Rail link means 6,000 logging trucks off the roads

KiwiRail says that almost 6000 logging trucks will be off the roads with the re-opening of the Wairoa-Napier rail link which is set to be fully operational by the end of the year.

Trains are on the move once again between Napier and Wairoa, with a work train making the first trip from Eskdale to Napier.

"It means less trucks on the road and likely less costs to get those logs out of the forest to the wharf or the mill and there will most definitely be new jobs created for those that want to work in rail," says Shane Jones, Minister of Regional Economic Development.

The line was last used in December 2012 and the reopening has cost $5 million, funding from the government's Provincial Growth Fund.

"Within 12 months we're looking to get 2-3 trains a week we're going to set up a forestry marshalling yard in Wairoa so we're going to elase the land out there, set that up, work with the forestry owners, work with the port so within 12 months we'll see more logs on the trains coming through the ports," says Peter Reidy, chief executive of KiwiRail.

The announcement is good news for Wairoa, new jobs the Mayor says is a bonus for the town.

"Those truck drivers instead of living down here in Napier they'll actually live in Wairoa and they can just commute back and forth to the train to drop their logs off so that's good and we'll get a few people working in the hub as well," says Craig Little, Wairoa mayor.

KiwiRail has urged the public to take care on the previously dormant rail link and be aware that it is now back up and running.