Rāhui placed on Tongariro

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and Ngāti Tūwharetoa have placed a rāhui on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing due to a fatality.

This rāhui acknowledges the individual who has passed away and those loved ones who are grieving in this point of time. It also ensures safety measures are put in place and provides time for the tapu (sacredness) to be lifted.

The rāhui will be lifted at sunrise on Saturday 6th of October and all climbers and trampers are notified that the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is closed until then.