Rāhui in place along the Ōhinemataroa river

Ngāti Hamua of Tūhoe is taking the protection of their traditional hunting grounds along the Ōhinemataroa into its own hands. The tribal group based in Ruatoki has extended a ban on firearms for another three weeks in an effort to protect visiting families.

Firearms use along Ōhinemataroa is banned until 27th of February.

Local resident Kelly Kaata told Te Kāea, “We are making it known to families who are on holiday in this area, to our children, youth who travel along this river about the dangers of firearms so no one is shot.”

The local subtribe is monitoring the ban which covers the area from Ohinenaenae to Te Pūtere. They are looking at implementing the ban every year, from December to February.

“We are seeing a lot of families returning here. Our children and youth travel this area, right down to the end of the river.”

In 2014 Te Urewera and areas within Ōhinemataroa River were returned to Tūhoe. It is no longer a national park but is co-managed by Tūhoe and the Crown. Today Ngāti Hamua are seeing the environmental impact of climate change.

Local resident Manuka Apiata says, “I remember when I was still at school, walking a short distance you are able to count 50 trout. Now it will be hard for you to count that much trout you will get tried following the river.”

While there has not been a firearms incident in the area since the 1960s, the ban is intended as a safety measure for whānau.