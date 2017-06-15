Kiingitanga spokesperson and Māori Party Hauraki-Waikato candidate Rahui Papa pays tribute to Dame Nganeko Minhinnick who has passed away.

76-year-old Dame Nganeko Minhinnick was an esteemed elder of Ngāti Te Ata, Waikato and Te Waiohua as wells a great supporter of the Kiingitanga.

Her body is laying in state at Tahuna Marae in Waiuku.

Rahui Papa spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says Dame Nganeko was a staunch advocate for the environment.

He says, “She took the Labour Government to court. Her lawyer was Sian Elias who is the Chief Justice currently. They pushed for iwi to be included in Crown and council negotiations with regard to the RMA. This had ramifications for the whole country.”

Papa says she was also a woman who would fight to death for the language and its customs as well as the land.

Dame Ngaheko Minhinnick’s tangi will remain at Tahuna Marae in Waiuku where she will also be laid to rest.