Rahui imposed after Okahu Bay urupā flooding

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Reserves Board have imposed a three-day rahui on Okahu Bay, as floodwaters from their cemetery are cleared to the sea.

This means people are being asked not to swim in the bay until Sunday, respecting the cultural sensitivity of water being removed from a burial ground and any water quality issues this may bring.

Members of the public in Tāmaki Makaurau are being reminded to avoid swimming at beaches across the region for up to 72 hours following severe rainfall.

Water quality samples taken from beaches across the city have shown high bacteria and turbidity counts, coinciding with heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours.

Auckland Council recommends beachgoers wait an extra day or two before swimming or undertaking recreational activities on the water.

This is due to the potential public health risk.