Raggamuffin announce concert finale

Aotearoa's iconic Raggamuffin Music Festival labelled Raggamuffin X will be the last ever concert of its kind in New Zealand.

Raggamuffin X, the tenth anniversary that is set to host international acts like Shaggy, the Wailers, Diana King and Ky-Mani Marley will perform at their final concert at Auckland’s Trust Arena on Saturday, 18 February 2017.

Following the announcement creator of the festival Andrew McManus says, “Along with Ali and the other original members of UB40 we all thought it would be a great idea to start a purpose-built reggae festival and the result was the birth of Raggamuffin."

The culture and peaceful vibes of the Kiwi people ensured New Zealand was the obvious place to start Raggamuffin.”

Ten years ago Raggamuffin made its mark as a summer concert in Rotorua to fill what McManus describes as a “major hole” in Aotearoa’s reggae landscape.

McManus adds that it has been an amazing journey but that all good things must to an end.

“Let’s all come together and farewell this piece of New Zealand music history, celebrate what has been an amazing 10 years and enjoy the massive line up of reggae royalty from local superstars Six60, The Black Seeds and House of Shem to international icons including Shaggy, Diana King, The Wailers with Julian Marley playing a full tribute to Bob Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and many more!”

Over the years New Zealanders have enjoyed International entertainers and some of the world’s biggest reggae stars like UB40, Maxi Priest, The Wailers and Arrested Development, Lauryn Hill, Billy Ocean, Damian, Stephen and Ziggy Marley, Eddy Grant, Jimmy Cliff, Mary J Blige and Ali Campbell.

