Rachel House and Professor Derek Lardelli joint winners of Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Entertainment

Leading artist Professor Derek Lardelli and actress Rachel House are the joint winners of this year’s Te Waipuna-ā-Rangi Award for Entertainment at the Matariki Awards 2018.

Lardelli was recognised tonight for his contributions to Māori kapa haka, tā moko artistry, the revival of Māori art and its spiritual significance.

Meanwhile, as a veteran of stage and screen, House was recognised for her impressive resume, with her hilarious role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok and a part in Disney’s smash hit Moana.

Professor Derek Lardelli

Lardelli recently told Maori Television art is “all about being creative and being allowed the opportunity to grow the creativity that has come through generations of artistic deliveries to be where it is today.

“And it’s still developing and it’s still presenting itself as very Māori.”

He is also a tutor for Te Kapa Haka o Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti and is dedicated to passing his knowledge down to the next generation.

“We have a responsibility to our tūpuna and to the very world which they left behind for us to make an effort to maintain it, to enhance it for the future.”

Rachel House

Meanwhile, House, of Ngāti Mutunga and Ngāi Tahu has been involved in the arts for over 25 years and last year was was honoured with a New Zealand Order of Merit.

At the time she said it was great to represent all wāhine Māori.

“Any of Taika’s films I’ve really enjoyed all of those characters, he creates really great stroppy wahine which I really love playing.”

She was also well remembered following her roles in films such as Boy and Whale Rider.

The other arts and entertainment category finalists this year was internationally recognised visual artist Graham Hoete, also known as Mr G.