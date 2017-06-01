Quit smoking success in Midlands

Māori in Waikato and Te Tairāwhiti have a high success rate of giving up smoking with 74 per cent of those who take up the Once and For All programme, butting out their habit for good.

Naomi Grace is one of the success stories of the programme, she has smoked since she was at intermediate, but now it's been over a month since she's touched a cigarette.

"I breathe better now and I taste food better, everything, I have a lot more energy," she says.

She's one of five hundred that has gone through the seven-week smoke-free programme Once and For All through her local provider Turanga Health.

"People know that when they give up smoking they put on weight so our programme at Turanga Health we wrap around physical activity programme and some nutrition advice so we can help support them in that way," explains Programme Service Delivery Manager, Dwayne Tamatea.

Once and For All covers the Midlands area which includes Waikato through to the TeTairāwhiti area where 51,000 smokers live which includes health checks.

"We've had about 50 per cent overall of the people that enter the programme that have given up but really excitingly 74% of Māori who have entered the programme have given up which is fantastic," says Dr Jo Scott-Jones of Pinnacle Midlands Health Network.