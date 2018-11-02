The quest to save our taiao

Marae in Piopio supporting the Para Kore movement.

Para Kore, a national kaupapa Māori Zero Waste movement, will gather at Ōrongomai Marae in Upper Hutt Wellington on the 16th – 18th of November to tackle Aotearoa's rubbish problem.

Para Kore supports 300 marae, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa and community groups across Aotearoa in their quest for sending less to landfills and looking after the environment.

Tyne Nelson from Para Kore says, “We are excited to bring Para Kore’s Hui ā-Tau to the Wellington region this month. Each year we hold our hui ā-tau, our annual conference, attracting marae, whānau, kura, kōhanga reo, whakahaere Māori, council staff, individuals and families who are interested in caring for and living lightly on Papatūānuku.”

Nelson says the hui will be a forum for all members to share stories and experiences about their zero waste journey.

“We will explore what it means to look after our environment: how can we protect our precious resources, our precious atmosphere, our relationships to each other and our connections to resources.”

Nelson says their team wants to change people’s perspectives on rubbish.

“Our hui is being held at Ōrongomai Marae focusing on regeneration, closed loop economies and designing out waste. Esteemed speakers, hands-on workshops, and field trips will all provide inspiration, understandings, and skills about how to grow Para Kore into your lifestyle.”

Registrations for the hui are still open. For more information visit the Para Kore Hui ā-Tau facebook page.

