Public pull injured passengers from serious crash near Pukekohe

Police responded to a serious crash this morning in Mauku, near Pukekohe.

Inspector Shawn Rutene of the Auckland Police said the crashed involved a taxi van which had rolled and ended up in a paddock.

The taxi van had several passengers on board at the time, including children.

Inspector Rutene also said Police were very grateful to members of the pubic who were first on the scene and managed to pull children from the wreckage.

Constable Jordan Suppers from Counties-Manukau Police confirmed four people received serious to moderate injuries including a 6-year-old boy, two 18-year-old females, a 21-year-old male and a 69-year-old male.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and St John Ambulance had transported them to hospital.

Constable Suppers said Police are currently working to establish how the crash involving a taxi van occurred this morning just after 8am on Waiuku Road, Mauku.

Cordons are due to be removed at approximately 11.30am this morning.