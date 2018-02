Families For Justice has taken to the streets in Whangarei to protest the family justice system.

The organisation claims there is mistreatment of people in the current system.

One organiser of the group says they want the current system abolished and replaced by a 'family-focused system' to ensure the safety of families and children.

They say the current family justice system including Oranga Tamariki and NZ Family Court are doing more harm than good.