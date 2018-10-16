Prominent Ngāi Tahu leaders receive Queen's awards

The achievements of prominent leaders from Ngāi Tahu, Gabrielle Huria, Donna Matahaere-Atariki and Stewart Bull, will be celebrated today at an investitures ceremony in Christchurch.

Chair of a Māori and Pacific mental health provider Emerge Aotearoa Gabrielle Huria will become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to Māori and governance.

Gabrielle Huria. Source: Emerge Aotearoa.

Huria, of Ngāi Tūāhuriri hapu, has an extensive background in governance and Ngāi Tahu tribal development.

Her career also spans communication and broadcasting and she is the kaihautu for Ngā Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Tiaki Manatu.

Donna Matahaere-Atariki. Source: Māori Television

Meanwhile, Donna Matahaere-Atariki, will receive the same award for her services to Māori and health.

Matahaere-Atariki is a member of the University of Otago's Treaty of Waitangi Committee and has a background in Māori development.

She is engaged in roles including the Chair of the Otakou Runanga and is the author of many publications covering Treaty issues.

Stewart Bull. Source: Māori Television

Conservationist Stewart Bull will receive a Queen's Service Medal for his services to conservation and Māori after being a member of the Southland Conservation Board for more than 15 years,

He has worked alongside the Department of Conservation with many translocations, eradications, strandings and historic work.

Bull has also provided guidance on working in a culturally appropriate way helping to strengthen Māori cultural understanding within the wider Southland community.