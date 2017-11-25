Professor Pou Temara receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Professor Pou Temara received the lifetime achievement award at the Māori Language Awards in Wellington last night, for his dedication to the Māori language and his services to the wider community. The Māori language commission says the awards recognize the innovative ways the Māori language has been used this year.

Mr. Temara is the current Professor of Māori and Indigenous Studies at Waikato University. He's also part of the Waitangi Tribunal and the current chair for the Repatriation Advisory Panel.

Reo exponent Paraone Gloyne says, “This is a huge honor for Pou who’s been a great example for our generation and at his age, he’s still working.”

He's also one of the three top Māori scholars to establish Te Panekiretanga o te Reo Māori alongside his relatives, Wharehuia Milroy and Timoti Karetu.

Reo advocate for Ngāti Kahungunu Jeremy Tātere Macleod says, “Pou Temara has inspired me so much in education.”

Mr. Macleod is also a graduate of Te Panekiretanga. He won the Supreme and Individual award for his services to revitalize the Ngāti Kahungunu language.

“This award is dedicated to my Kahungunu tribe who had the faith in me.”

His close friend Paraone also received the Education award on behalf of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa for his innovative initiative to encourage people to speak only Māori during the month of September.