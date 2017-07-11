Production of te reo Māori version of Moana well underway

Jaedyn Randell - The voice of Moana.

The production of the Māori language version of the Walt Disney animated feature film Moana is well underway, and it's producers are excited about its development.

The Māori language version is being created by Taika Waititi, Chelsea Winstanley and Tweedie Waititi’s Matewa Media Trust and supported by Te Mangai Paho. The production is being led by Waititi in collaboration with The Walt Disney Studios.

Performance and Talent Director Rachel House says, “The experience so far has been phenomenal helped by having a great team and working with such outstanding talent.”

The Te Reo recording process includes actors Rachel House (“Gramma Tala”), Temuera Morrison (“Chief Tui”), Jemaine Clement (“Tamatoa”) and Oscar Kightley (“Fisherman”) reprising their roles. They are joined by young Waikato talent Jaedyn Randell (Moana), seasoned Maori Media Personality Piripi Taylor (Māui) and Wāhine Entrepreneur Amanda Ashton (Sina).

The production team acknowledges the musical talent that are involved in this project including multi-award winning composer and soloist Rob Ruha as the Musical Director as well as Maisey Rika, Cilla Ruha, Tawaroa Kawana and Tommy Waititi. Matewa Media also acknowledges Te Whānau ā Apanui and Tairāwhiti translators and various kaimahi who are giving their time and energy to make this film a reality.

Ruha says, “This kaupapa is a beautiful opportunity for our people to celebrate and extend our reo into new mediums such as film and media plaftorms. We look forward to the opportunity to share this with the thousands of tamariki who love Moana and will be able to see, feel and hear their own culture and language reflected back at them.”

Screenings of the film will take place during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (September 11-17).

For all film updates, behind the scenes peeks and events please visit the Matewa Facebook page.