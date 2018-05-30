Prisoners plant mānuka on Māori land

100ha of Māori land in Hawke's Bay that was destroyed in a fire last year is getting a new lease on life with around 65,000 mānuka trees set to be planted on it with the aim of entering the mānuka honey market.



A group of Hawke's Bay Regional Prison inmates have been caring for 15,000 mānuka seedlings.



"It's helped them with unit standards. There has been plant propagation, health and safety and also a bit of irrigation, that sort of thing...it's also given them the opportunity to get in there and use their hands," says Dave Collier, horticulture instructor at the prison.



The project is a partnership between the prison, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council and the Matai Trust to reforest the land in the Ripia catchment that was scorched in a forest fire.

"I think one of the things that is important for us is it's giving the men an opportunity to give back to the community and they're going to know they've planted these trees, they're going to go out to Mohaka and [know] that they've contributed to this reforestation project," says Susan Hamilton, assistant prison director.



The Matai Trust are looking to create their own brand of mānuka honey, all made possible with the prison's help.



"To have this opportunity has been brilliant and hopefully we can build on that as well from now and people might see what we're doing and might have a few ideas for us as well," says Collier.



The initial stage will mean 15,000 plants from the prison planted in June with another 50,000 to be planted next year.



