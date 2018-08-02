Prisoner advocates join rally to protest Canadian speakers

Prisoner advocacy organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA) have announced the will be joining the Tāmaki Anti-Fascist coalition in Aotea Square tomorrow to mobilise against a public talk by controversial Canadian speakers, Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern.

“Molyneux and Southern are here to promote the exclusion of Māori, Pacific, and Muslim people in Aotearoa. As an organisation passionately committed to racial justice, the end of class oppression, and solidarity, we will be present to demonstrate that banal racism is unwelcome here.” says PAPA spokesperson Emilie Rākete.

“PAPA has spent years working with the most dispossessed people in our country, and it is clear to us that immigration and new cultural values are not the problem. Our rotten and corrupt economic system, which creates huge wealth at the same time as it plunges the majority of people into poverty, is the cause of the present crisis.”

In contrast, in a recently published promotional video, Molyneux and Southern have encouraged New Zealanders to attend the events to experience "great speeches, lengthy and exciting, intellectually rich Q+A's, book signings and selfies".

The venue for the event remains unannounced.