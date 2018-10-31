Prince's greetings for Pasifika peoples

Prince Harry is being celebrated for his use of Pasifika greetings at a cultural event last night at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

He received a round of applause when he opened his speech with "Talofa lava! Malo e lelei! Bula vinaka! Fakaalofa lahi atu! Kia orana! Tēnā koutou katoa."

“This is definitely the first time I spoke most of those languages, so I apologise if my accent wasn’t any good but I had to give it a go," he said.

The royal couple wrapped up their Auckland tour at the reception. Among the guests in attendance were young people chosen for making a significant contribution to their communities.

“Tonight we are here to acknowledge the outstanding young people here," the Duke of Sussex said.

“For both of us one of the most rewarding things is about travelling through four Commonwealth countries these past few weeks have been able to have the opportunity to meet young leaders making a significant difference within their own communities.

“Your voices are being heard and each and every one of you is making this change happen.”

The event was hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said she was “incredibly happy” to have young people attend.

“We have a spirit in Aotearoa New Zealand that’s hard to capture, but I often see it best in all of you, our young people our leaders not of tomorrow but of today.”