Prince Harry wins over wharenui with use of te reo

Prince Harry has won over those who were present in the meeting house of Tamatekapua in Rotorua today by speaking in te reo Māori.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also gifted a Māori cloak each and other taonga, including a tewhatewha from Sir Tumu Te Heuheu.

Like his wife, Prince Harry has won Aotearoa over, most recently because he has taken the time to learn and correctly pronounce the Māori language.

Chris Winitana, who sat on the paepae tapu representing Ngāti Tūwharetoa, says, “We can see in them hope for tomorrow and also unity.”

A group from Tūwharetoa gifted a tewhatewha to Prince Harry to acknowledge his connection here.

“With him having a military background and playing a part in building connections, Tuwharetoa- on behalf of Te Ariki Tumu- wanted to give this treasure,” says Winitana.

Young Atareta Milne was given the honour of presenting Duchess Meghan a bouquet of lilies, rumoured to be her favourite.

The final day of the royal's visit to Aotearoa has been a historic one for Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa and Rotorua as a whole.