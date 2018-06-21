Prime Minister welcomes baby girl

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke welcomed a baby girl today at 4:45pm at Auckland Hospital weighing 7.3lbs.

Gayford tweeted the first picture of the now family-of-three to his Twitter account at 6:18pm to make the announcement saying his “little girl has finally arrived. Everyone healthy and happy.”

So happy to announce our little girl has finally arrived! Everyone healthy and happy.

7.3lb, 4.45pm.

Huge thanks to all involved, what a team. pic.twitter.com/zXpVh3vElr — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) June 21, 2018

The child is the first for Gayford and Ardern and the pair kept the gender of the baby under wraps until it was born.

Ardern said in a statement that “I’m sure we’re going through all of the emotions new parents go through, but at the same time feeling so grateful for all the kindness and best wishes from so many people. Thank you,”

Their baby girl arrives four days after her due date, on the day of the Winter Solstice which coincides with Matariki, the Māori New Year.

The Prime Minister’s Office says both baby and mum are doing well and will announce later when the family is due to leave hospital.

While a name was yet to be announced during her pregnancy, Ardern was gifted the name Te Waru o Noema by Ratana Church and the name Waimirirangi from Ngāpuhi.

At the request of Ngāpuhi, Labour Minister Peeni Henare also offered for her placenta to be buried at Waitangi, referred to as the birthplace of the Nation.

Ardern first arrived at hospital driven by partner Clarke Gayford, as planned, this morning at 5.50am.

The PM’s baby was the 18th to be born today at Auckland Hospital at the time of the announcement.

Ardern will take leave for 6-weeks with the reins of power being handed to acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.