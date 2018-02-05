Prime Minister welcomed on to Treaty Grounds

This morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was welcomed to Te Whare Rūnanga at the Treaty Grounds. She is first Prime Minister who has been allowed to deliver her speech from the verandah of the whare.

Three challengers came out on behalf of all Northland iwi to officially welcome the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Waitangi today.

One of the tokens was fetched by her partner Clarke Gayford. The local people were amazed to see him fetch the token, a tribute to the bond between him and his unborn child.

Te Kāea reporter Raniera Harrison explains more.