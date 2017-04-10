The price of mussels will stay the same but they just got a lot better.

Scientists have discovered the secret of making the green-lipped mussel breed at will, irrespective of the season or whether it is night or day.

New Zealand’s mussel growers have relied on catching wild spat (baby mussels) around our coastline.

The secret is a warm bath with a titillating vibration and bingo eggs for Africa.

But it could add $200mil to the NZ economy with America our largest importer with 60 other countries not far behind.

Shellfish Production and Technology New Zealand (SPATNZ) Dr. Rodney Roberts, says “eggs for Africa is right one of these female mussels can produce 50 million eggs in a single spawning.”

The greenshell mussel is a super health food good source of lean protein, packed with omega 3, they are good source of iron and vitamin B12 along with selenium,

One other benefit of eating mussels is it's "strong anti-inflammatory activity and this was first discovered from the observation that coastal Māori had low incidences of osteoarthritis and other inflammatory conditions because they ate so many greenshelled mussels.

Greenshell mussels (Perna canaliculus) are unique to New Zealand making them one of our most iconic seafood.

The full-length video interview will be up shortly.

The “Numbers Bits”

• The SPATNZ hatchery opened in 2015 in Nelson New Zealand and hatchery spat are currently growing on mussel farms in Pelorus Sound in Marlborough



• 17 people are employed by SPATNZ at present



• Greenshell™ mussels is the trademarked trading name for New Zealand green lipped mussels and sales of them in 2016 were worth around $350m



• Greenshell™ mussels have anti-inflammatory properties and other characteristics that make them suitable for nutraceuticals



• Aquaculture generally is worth around $530m to New Zealand annually and the industry wants to grow to be a billion dollar sector by 2025



• When the programme reaches the end of its second stage, SPATnz expects to have developed hatchery methods capable of producing spat for around 30 thousand tonnes a year of adult mussels. Last year the industry produced a total of just over 80 thousand tonnes of Greenshell™ mussels



• Mussels can swim. When they are in the larval stage they spend three weeks swimming around looking for a place to land, settle and grow.

The “Sexy Bits” – the secret science of mussel spawning.

• Spawning in mussels is the release of sperm and eggs from males and females respectively



• The gametes (eggs and sperm) are released to the sea – mussels are not fussy about who they breed with



• The gametes are ejected from between the two shells in the exhalant water current. Mussels draw in a water current through an inhalant siphon, pass it across the gill, then drive the water out through their exhalant siphon.

• The release of gametes generally continues for a few hours – how’s that for staying power?



• Adult female mussels will typically release 10-50 million eggs in a single spawning. They play a numbers game – heaps of eggs, no responsibility.



• An adult male releases billions of sperm at each spawning



• Mussels may spawn a few times each year.



• SPATNZ staff spawn mussels about once a month at the hatchery (but not the same mussels each time) and they make sure they are cross breeding a range of the best mussels with each other, to produce strong, high-performing, tasty mussels