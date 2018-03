Former President Barack Obama received an official welcome from Ngāti Whātua at Government House in Auckland before a private meeting with PM Jacinda Ardern.

The former President of the USA was led on to the government grounds by cultural advisor Piri Sciascia.

The pōhiri conducted by local iwi Ngāti Whātua was well received by Mr Obama.

Te Kāea was there today, reporter Leah Te Whata has the details.