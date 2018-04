The 160th anniversary of the Kiingitanga Movement is being celebrated next weekend at Tūrangawaewae Marae, with thousands expected to attend over the weekend.

In preparation for the milestone event, Waikato kuia have been working many hours weaving kono for an unforgettable kai hākari.

The call has gone out to Waikato descendants to help out while learning from the professionals.

The goal is to finish 4,000 kono by next Saturday.