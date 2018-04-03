Pre-colonial taiaha to be displayed in Napier

Ten ancient taiaha dating back to pre-colonial times are set to be on public display at the Museum Theatre Gallery (MTG) Hawke's Bay in Napier as part of changes to the Māori exhibition Tēnei Tonu.

"Most recently, other museums have been x-raying these taiaha because they sometimes, in the binding, have extra taonga. Sometimes you might find teeth and pounamu and other trinkets," explains Michelle Lee, Māori Curator at MTG.



Some predate the 1840s and are unique specimens, including the rare whale bone taiaha.



"Our people had only a matter of days to prepare that whale before it became a bio-hazard so they had to get in there quick, lop out an entire whale jawbone [and] haul that out to make a taonga such as this," says Lee.

The ten taiaha are part of a wider collection of 200 taiaha that are held here in the museum.

The taiaha have come from all over New Zealand but pinpointing their exact origin is a difficult task.

"Taonga like taiaha, they often will go through different iwi hands and that's because when they were used in pakanga, if they were left behind in the battlefield they were picked up by the victor".

The public will be able to view the taiaha next week at the permanent Māori exhibition Tēnei Tonu.