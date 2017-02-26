Praise for Kahungunu hospitality

The Matatini venue, Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park has been transformed into Kahungunu Park for the month of February to meet the demands of thousands of festival goers.

Kahungunu Park spans 30 hectares "It's an awesome venue to host, it's spread out, heaps of things to keep the kids entertained," says local Chris Treacher.

It's been a huge undertaking with Kahungunu investing around $2.5 million into it, "we've said throw everything at it so that people from around the world and from Kahungunu know we put our hand out as an invitation of welcome and manaaki," says their chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

Speaking in Māori Te Mātārae I Ōrehu tutor Wetini Mitai-Ngatai was at a loss for words with the generosity and hospitality shown by the iwi to feed all the groups.

It's no easy feat to host 1880 performers for a week with daily crowds upwards of 10,000 coming through the gates.

"We're really blessed and big ups to Kahungunu for providing the buttercup pumpkin, onions and the corn and the apples," says festival goer Kihi Ririnui.

It won't be for at least another 24 years until Kahungunu get the opportunity to host it again.