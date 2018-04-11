Power outages, flight disruptions and schools closed across Auckland

Fallen tree caused by the storm. Photo source: Leah Te Whata, Facebook.

Last night’s severe storm has caused chaos across Auckland with power outages affecting more than 110,000 properties as well as storm damage, school closures and flight disruptions.

This morning Vector has been working to restore power around the region after “strong, intense winds and heavy rain [causing] widespread damage on the electricity network throughout Auckland.

"We're currently experiencing more than 150 outages across the region & more than 100k homes & business affected to date,” says Vector in a statement.

Auckland Transport says traffic lights, motorway signage and traffic cameras are not working because of power outages and there may be surface flooding and storm debris on the roads.

Overnight, firefighters responded to dozens of calls about trees toppling onto roads, power lines and damage to homes in the region.

“Most of the calls are about trees that have fallen down, or roofing coming off buildings. A tree has fallen through the roof of a house in Stanley Point, and another has fallen through the roof of a home in Birkdale,” a fire service spokesperson says.

Two trees have also toppled onto a house in Massey and another tree has taken out power lines on West Coast Road in Waiatarua.

Air New Zealand announced there will be disruptions across the network today due to the storm and the temporary closure of the Auckland airport runway which affected many flights last night. A number of domestic and international flights due to land in Auckland had to divert to other ports.

Rutherford College and Westlake Girls High School are both closed today due to a lack of power.

Road closures:

The following local roads are closed: Pine Ave between Parrs Cross Rd loops, Henderson; Woodside Ave, Massey; Maskell St, St Heliers; Temple St, Meadowbank and Gillies Ave, between Kohia Tce and Kimberley near Balmoral. Roads partially blocked: corner Charles Rd and Glenbrook Rd, Karaka and corner of Marne Rd and Settlement Rd, Papakura.

The harbourmaster is currently dealing with seven vessels that have come ashore around the region.

Rail update:

Western Line:

All Western Line services will start and terminate at Henderson operating on a 20 Minute frequency

Rail Buses are operating between Henderson and Swanson.

Eastern Line:

Services reinstated operating on a 20-30 minute frequency.

Southern Line:

Services suspended between Papakura and Puhinui.

Southern Line operating to/from Manukau on a 30 minute frequency.

Scheduled buses in place between Manukau and Papakura.

Pukekohe Shuttle:

Services are operating, with delays

Diesel services will operate from Pukekohe to Otahuhu

Onehunga Line:

Services are operating with minor delays

All services will continue to operate with 6 car sets throughout the day. Many stations don’t have power, this is station displays and public announcements.

Ferry and bus services are operating but there may be delays.