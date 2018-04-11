Power now restored to 65,000 Auckland homes

Hurricane-force winds blew across the country causing mayhem nationwide. However, Auckland was hit the hardest by last night's storm causing power outages for more than 100,000 homes and transport disruptions.

More than 65,000 homes have their power restored.

MetService recorded a gust at 213km/h in last night's storm. The violent weather caused trees to fall onto cars and roads.

Local Māngere resident Vito Asini says, "I was on my way to drop my daughter off to school and then on my way, I saw this huge tree on the ground".

Danielle Ratu says, "I woke up this morning with my fence down. All I know is that it was a crazy wind".

The council says that some areas in the Auckland district will be without power for several days.

John Dragicevich, director of Auckland Emergency Management says, "What you'll see will not be a straight line improvement. There will be step improvements as they fix it and then a whole street will come on".

Emergency services received more than 1,600 calls last night, while Auckland Transport are providing alternatives with some service cancellations.