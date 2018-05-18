Post-settlement iwi combined assets $7.8bil

A report looking at the wealth of eight iwi, shows the total combined assets of the post-settlement entities now up at around $7.8bil.

Ngāi Tahu and Waikato-Tainui, two of our wealthiest tribes have seen steady growth, now Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei are outperforming the asset return benchmark.

Phil Barry of TDB Advisory says, “Each one is different and has different heritage, has different aspirations. In investment talk, they have different risk appetites so you know that's very important when you are thinking about how to invest your asset- 'how much risk am I prepared to take?'”.

Despite Ngāpuhi not yet reaching their settlement they still feature highly on the report due to their fisheries.

However, Ngāi Tahu and Waikato-Tainui are still at the top. “Ngāi Tāhu, Tainui- great success stories to turn 200 million dollars national settlement to between one and one and a half billion dollars and they have done that through hard work and by not spending the money before they had it, if you like,” says Barry.

Tūhoe who signed a $170mil settlement in 2014 has shown steady growth in their investments.

“Tūhoe have particular a number of what we call manix funds, so in a way they contract it out...the investment fund managers have invested in a diverse portfolio of shares and some fixed interest- and in the last couple of years shares have done well so Tūhoe have ridden that wave if you like,” says Barry.

The report was based on public information in order to provide an independent summary of the structures that the eight iwi have followed.

“The iwi have done really well on average and in fact the great majority of them have done well," says Barry, "I think they have set up good structures and got good people to work with them”.

With more Iwi on the road to post-settlement, iwi asset value is set to rise again at the end of 2018.